Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > UK coronavirus latest as death toll reaches more than 12,500

UK coronavirus latest as death toll reaches more than 12,500

Cambridge News Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
UK coronavirus latest as death toll reaches more than 12,500There have been a further 761 deaths of COVID-19 patients in UK hospitals.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: NYC Adds 'Probable' Coronavirus Patients To Death Toll

NYC Adds 'Probable' Coronavirus Patients To Death Toll 02:34

 New York City's newly revised death toll is more than 10,000, including 3,700 not previously reported. CBS2's John Dias has the details.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MAK7591

M A K RT @ABC: CORONAVIRUS LATEST: https://t.co/r6t5tt3AJs — U.S. death toll tops 40,000. — Global cases near 2.5 million. — Dr. Fauci warns reo… 6 seconds ago

JoeKing3333

JoeKing Coronavirus update: Italy, France, Germany and U.K. record their lowest daily death tolls in a week as cases platea… https://t.co/cjfwvZl2b8 6 minutes ago

akashvarma932

akash Coronavirus India Death Toll | Novel Coronavirus Cases Deaths in Mumbai Pune Delhi Haryana Odisha Madhya Pradesh Ut… https://t.co/lQh1g6RvTL 6 minutes ago

pgd_22

Marlowe RT @AJEnglish: #Coronavirus updates: • US death toll exceeds 40,000 • Italy reports lowest number of deaths in a week • Spain reports low… 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.