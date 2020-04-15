Global  

'A good boy at heart' Mum's tribute to son found dead in street on Easter Sunday

Daily Record Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
'A good boy at heart' Mum's tribute to son found dead in street on Easter SundayPeter McElroy was pronounced dead at the scene of Airdrie High Street after disturbance on Easter Sunday.
Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published
News video: Work crews labor on snowy Easter Sunday to prepare COVID medical shelter in Loveland

Work crews labor on snowy Easter Sunday to prepare COVID medical shelter in Loveland 01:47

 Good Friday, Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday are usually days off for many in the construction trade, but these are no ordinary times.

