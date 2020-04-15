Nearly 200 Romanian agricultural workers flown from Bucharest to London Stansted in first of series of flights to plug gap in workforce

You Might Like

Tweets about this Tori 🇬🇧🌊 RT @alltoplay4: "Farmers charter flights to bring fruit-pickers to UK..." --- Note well all you defenders of capitalism and pathetic"left"… 49 seconds ago Caroline Stedman 🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 RT @JoelBaccas: #Brexiters got their jobs back but shockingly have decided not to do them! 🤣 #Brexit and #COVID19 bad cocktail Farmers c… 33 minutes ago Alex Farmers charter flights to bring fruit-pickers to UK as travel shutdown causes shortage of foreign workers https://t.co/Thtem8VrBb 33 minutes ago Keno2 "Farmers charter flights to bring fruit-pickers to UK..." --- Note well all you defenders of capitalism and patheti… https://t.co/6cnpxysY1e 53 minutes ago Paul #JoinEu Farmers charter flights to bring fruit-pickers to UK as travel shutdown causes shortage of foreign workers https://t.co/67FJ4am4vn 54 minutes ago Anser ibn Z No but brexit and foreigners taking our jobs and all Farmers charter flights to bring fruit-pickers to UK as trave… https://t.co/44VPP9twOW 2 hours ago Alan Watts @Nigel_Farage l’ve just seen on the news that in the East of England farmers are starting to charter flights to bri… https://t.co/xYNg8yQGVm 2 hours ago Bob Cywinski Farmers charter flights to bring fruit-pickers to UK as travel shutdown causes shortage of foreign workers.. and… https://t.co/EwN57NZqOb 2 hours ago