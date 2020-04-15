Global  

Farmers charter flights to bring fruit-pickers to UK as travel shutdown causes shortage of foreign workers

Independent Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Nearly 200 Romanian agricultural workers flown from Bucharest to London Stansted in first of series of flights to plug gap in workforce
