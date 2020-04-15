Yr awdur a'r sgriptiwr Dafydd Huws wedi marw Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Teyrngedau yn cael eu rhoi i'r awdur a'r sgriptiwr teledu Dafydd Huws, sydd wedi marw yn 70 oed. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this