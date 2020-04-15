Global  

Coronavirus: Pregnant NHS nurse dies from Covid-19 but baby saved

Independent Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
The baby of a pregnant nurse has been saved as the mother died after contracting Covid-19.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Doctor pays tribute to NHS nurse who died after contracting coronavirus

Doctor pays tribute to NHS nurse who died after contracting coronavirus 01:41

 A doctor who lost a friend and fellow health care professional to coronavirus has called for the UK to recognise the contribution of migrant workers after the pandemic. Mr Salah Hammouche is a former colleague of nurse Leilani Dayrit and suggested that NHS facilities could be named after...

