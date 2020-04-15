Global  

Gay weatherman working from home in lockdown recreates the BBC News theme on drums – and it's everything

PinkNews Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Weatherman Owain Wyn Evans proved he’s the hero we need but in no way deserve by taking to his drum kit to perform the BBC News opening theme. While many Britons gainfully clock-in to work each day from home, choosing which pair of sweatpants to wear for the second day in a row, Owain Wyn … Continued The post...
Weatherman drums along to BBC News theme music

Weatherman drums along to BBC News theme music 00:57

 A weatherman has recorded himself playing along to the BBC News theme music on drums moments after he broadcast a weather report from home. BBC North West’s Owain Wyn Evans shared footage of himself dashing to his drum kit after finishing his segment so he could play along to the closing music.

