Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Coronavirus: 'New procedures to give chance to say goodbye' - Matt Hancock

Coronavirus: 'New procedures to give chance to say goodbye' - Matt Hancock

BBC News Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Health Secretary Matt Hancock says close family members will get to see dying relatives "wherever possible".
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Matt Hancock announces new NHS contact tracing app in fight against coronavirus

Matt Hancock announces new NHS contact tracing app in fight against coronavirus 01:22

 Secretary of State for Health Matt Hancock announces a new NHS contact tracing app will be rolled out across the UK in order to keep people informed if they have been in contact with anyone who has symptoms.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

UK_News_b

UK News Plow Coronavirus: 'New procedures to give chance to say goodbye' - Matt Hancock https://t.co/qfvMGLWfoK +1 UKBot #UK #news 2 hours ago

globalbreaking_

GLOBAL BREAKING NEWS ⭕️ BREAKING: Coronavirus: 'New procedures to give chance to say goodbye' - Matt Hancock: Health Secretary Matt Hancock… https://t.co/vfUJHeWVmi 2 hours ago

journoamrogers

Alexandra Rogers RT @HannahAlOthman: Hancock says the government is introducing new procedures to give loved ones the chance to say goodbye to people dying… 4 hours ago

HannahAlOthman

Hannah Al-Othman Says Stay Inside Hancock says the government is introducing new procedures to give loved ones the chance to say goodbye to people dying from coronavirus. 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.