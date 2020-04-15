Fatboy Slim to perform free Brighton show for NHS staff
Wednesday, 15 April 2020 () Fatboy Slim is to put on a free show for thousands of NHS staff and frontline workers at the Brighton Centre. The DJ, whose real name is Norman Cook, has arranged to play his “blue light” gig at the Brighton Centre on Wednesday 28 October. Although tickets will be free, the organisers said that they...
DJ Fatboy Slim is hosting a free night of music for first responders battling the COVID-19 outbreak. According to CNN. the concert will be free for all healthcare and emergency services personnel. Slim will host the event in his hometown of Brighton, England on October 28. National Health Service...