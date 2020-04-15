Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Fatboy Slim to perform free Brighton show for NHS staff

Fatboy Slim to perform free Brighton show for NHS staff

Brighton and Hove News Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Fatboy Slim is to put on a free show for thousands of NHS staff and frontline workers at the Brighton Centre. The DJ, whose real name is Norman Cook, has arranged to play his “blue light” gig at the Brighton Centre on Wednesday 28 October. Although tickets will be free, the organisers said that they...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: DJ Fatboy Slim To Hold Free Concert For Health Care Workers

DJ Fatboy Slim To Hold Free Concert For Health Care Workers 00:37

 DJ Fatboy Slim is hosting a free night of music for first responders battling the COVID-19 outbreak. According to CNN. the concert will be free for all healthcare and emergency services personnel. Slim will host the event in his hometown of Brighton, England on October 28. National Health Service...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook


Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.