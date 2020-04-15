Global  

Captain Tom hailed as inspiration

Express and Star Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Captain Tom Moore was singled out for praise by the Health Secretary, moments before the staggering sponsorship total passed £8 million.
News video: Piers Morgan donates £10k to NHS Covid-19 fundraiser

Piers Morgan donates £10k to NHS Covid-19 fundraiser 01:04

 Piers Morgan donates £10k to NHS Covid-19 fundraiser He's donated £10,000 to a WW2 veteran's fundraiser to help NHS staff battle coronavirus. He was was moved by Captain Tom Moore, 99, who is attempting to raise money by walking the length of his garden 100 times before his 100th birthday on April...

