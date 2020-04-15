Coronavirus: Captain Tom Moore's NHS fundraiser tops £10m

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published 14 hours ago 99-Year-Old Army Veteran Raises £4.5m For NHS With Back Garden Laps 00:54 Army veteran, Tom Moore, raised more than £4.5m to help the NHS during the pandemic, more than clearing his original fundraising target of £1,000. He did 100 laps of his back garden in Bedfordshire ahead of his 100th birthday later in the month.