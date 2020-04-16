Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > South Korea’s ruling party claims win in election held amid outbreak

South Korea’s ruling party claims win in election held amid outbreak

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
South Korea’s ruling liberal party has secured a resounding victory in parliamentary elections held in the shadow of the coronavirus crisis.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: S Korea to hold first national election amid COVID-19 outbreak

S Korea to hold first national election amid COVID-19 outbreak 02:28

 Despite the health risks, there are indications the virus will not deter people from voting.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DBChirpy

Debbie Boone RT @PittsburghPG: In South Korea vote, ​virus battle delivers landslide win to ruling party https://t.co/r4wX8TCefe 17 seconds ago

JapaneseBaseba4

⚾ Japanese Baseball ⚾ 🇰🇷 Korea 🏥 General election was held amid covid-19 pandemic in South Korea Ruling democratic party won a majority. https://t.co/jLo6BIslPc 24 seconds ago

JU5S2U8MjduwEni

Jhon Welson RT @BBCWorld: South Korea election: Ruling party wins amid coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/AFU9C7CiOg 33 seconds ago

HaworthF

Fergus Haworth South Korea's ruling party wins election landslide amid coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/jEMtTkDT8c 1 minute ago

inskoreaforum

ISKYF, Global Youth South Korea's ruling party, Democratic Party, and its smaller affiliate won 180 seats in the 300-seat assembly. Thi… https://t.co/z7cTnwmSMV 2 minutes ago

ToledanoJoyce

Joyce Toledano RT @BloombergAsia: BREAKING: South Korea’s ruling party is poised to win a majority in parliament, giving President Moon Jae-in fresh momen… 2 minutes ago

jeanjiyeonhong

Jean Hong 洪知延 홍지연 RT @CLAIRE_D_AIRE: South Korea's left-leaning ruling party has won a landslide election victory on Thursday, after the coronavirus pandemic… 3 minutes ago

angelicprep

Tamia RT @BBCLBicker: (So I fell asleep before the full count came in.) South Korea’s ruling Democratic Party has won 180 seats. That’s a huge h… 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.