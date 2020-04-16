Matt Hancock slammed over offering care workers a badge as they beg for PPE Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Mr Hancock was met with criticism on Wednesday, April 15, as the sector continues to face huge pressure during the coronavirus pandemic. Mr Hancock was met with criticism on Wednesday, April 15, as the sector continues to face huge pressure during the coronavirus pandemic. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Andy_Weeble_Weaver⚫🕯️🌍#Test#Trace#Isolate RT @jamesdrodger: Matt Hancock slammed over offering care workers a badge as they beg for PPE https://t.co/oiVovqym1H 54 minutes ago James Rodger Matt Hancock slammed over offering care workers a badge as they beg for PPE https://t.co/oiVovqym1H 57 minutes ago