Coronavirus: Live updates

Express and Star Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Follow the latest coronavirus updates from across the Black Country, Staffordshire and beyond.
Credit: Euronews English - Published
News video: Coronavirus live updates: France, India extend lockdowns into May

Coronavirus live updates: France, India extend lockdowns into May 01:55

 Coronavirus live updates: France, India extend lockdowns into May

Tweets about this

v_trelles

Guadalupe V. Trelles, D.C. RT @NBCNews: California will be the first state to give cash to immigrants living in the country illegally who are hurt by the coronavirus,… 4 seconds ago

Nandita67

Nandita K Baig RT @IndianExpress: Rahul Gandhi: No point debating about the past now, all parties must work together and fight coronavirus https://t.co/q8… 6 seconds ago

JaneSki234

JaneSki234 RT @TheRightMelissa: WHO Announce 'One World,' Together At Home Concert... are you kidding me? they are not even hiding their agenda anymor… 7 seconds ago

JenniferD8133

Jennifer Delmas New story on NPR: Official Alleges The U.S. Has Deported Many COVID-19-Positive Migrants To Guatemala https://t.co/3vyvorqE5C 17 seconds ago

JenniferD8133

Jennifer Delmas New story on NPR: Lee Konitz, Prolific And Influential Jazz Saxophonist, Dies At 92 https://t.co/JP4klGeXXc 17 seconds ago

qckwitted1

robert dubois RT @Pianobirdy: "In a development that could challenge the Constitution's prohibition of any law 'respecting an establishment of religion,'… 17 seconds ago

JenniferD8133

Jennifer Delmas New story on NPR: NY Gov. Cuomo Orders Public Mask Use To Curb COVID-19 Spread https://t.co/1FLmUB4tws 17 seconds ago

JenniferD8133

Jennifer Delmas New story on NPR: Counties Say They Need More Federal Money To Stay Solvent Amid Coronavirus Shutdowns https://t.co/IqkcuZWaeI 18 seconds ago

