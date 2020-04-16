Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Health minister Dorries forced to clarify lockdown comments after Twitter row

Health minister Dorries forced to clarify lockdown comments after Twitter row

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Health minister Nadine Dorries sought to clarify her suggestion that the “full lockdown” to tackle coronavirus can only be lifted once a vaccine is developed by insisting there could still be relaxation of the social-distancing measures.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: New Zealand might lift restrictions next week

New Zealand might lift restrictions next week 01:59

 New Zealand reported just 15 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern began outlining which restrictions imposed during a tight four-week lockdown might be eased next week. Politicians will make a final decision on Monday on whether to proceed with easing the...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

EveningStandard

Evening Standard Health minister forced to clarify lockdown remarks after Twitter row https://t.co/DocDpOo1kf 2 hours ago

demindblower

⚘Are We All Asleep● ?⚘ ⚘▀▄▀▄▀▄⚘▄▀▄▀▄▀⚘ Health minister Dorries forced to clarify lockdown comments after Twitter row https://t.co/lbJrsYtWqM 2 hours ago

standardnews

Evening Standard Health minister forced to clarify lockdown remarks after Twitter row https://t.co/HeFf73F83c 3 hours ago

Karlsmi00479109

Karl smith RT @Iancoll94354676: Mad Nad getting her expense fiddling self in a mess over something she said and then apparently didn’t. A miscommunica… 4 hours ago

Simplenewsuk

SimpleNews.co.uk Health minister Nadine Dorries forced to clarify lockdown comments after Twitter row https://t.co/kRjcsxASM4 https://t.co/4TSkwiQ8jD 4 hours ago

DequinceyDr

Dr DeQuincey RT @Tsunami65: Apparently, journalists should stop asking questions government ministers find embarrassing. Health minister Dorries force… 4 hours ago

DequinceyDr

Dr DeQuincey RT @darwent_charles: Dorries claiming the intellectual highground is even more surreal than Dorries being Health Minister // Dorries forced… 4 hours ago

owl_wide

Wide Owl RT @therightarticle: Health minister Dorries forced to clarify lockdown comments (The London Economic) https://t.co/9efwR68L3j 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.