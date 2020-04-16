Health minister Dorries forced to clarify lockdown comments after Twitter row
Thursday, 16 April 2020 () Health minister Nadine Dorries sought to clarify her suggestion that the “full lockdown” to tackle coronavirus can only be lifted once a vaccine is developed by insisting there could still be relaxation of the social-distancing measures.
