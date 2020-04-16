Veteran Tom Moore, 99, raises £12m for NHS after completing charity walk

Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

A 99-year-old war veteran who has won the hearts of the nation by fundraising for the NHS has achieved his goal of 100 laps of his garden – raising more than £12 million. 👓 View full article



A 99-year-old war veteran who has won the hearts of the nation by fundraising for the NHS has achieved his goal of 100 laps of his garden - raising more than £12 million. Captain Tom Moore completed the final four of the 25-metre laps at his Bedfordshire home on Thursday morning, with a special...