Veteran Tom Moore, 99, raises £12m for NHS after completing charity walk

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
A 99-year-old war veteran who has won the hearts of the nation by fundraising for the NHS has achieved his goal of 100 laps of his garden – raising more than £12 million.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Veteran Tom Moore, 99, raises £12m for NHS after completing charity walk

Veteran Tom Moore, 99, raises £12m for NHS after completing charity walk 01:43

 A 99-year-old war veteran who has won the hearts of the nation by fundraising for the NHS has achieved his goal of 100 laps of his garden - raising more than £12 million. Captain Tom Moore completed the final four of the 25-metre laps at his Bedfordshire home on Thursday morning, with a special...

