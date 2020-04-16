Global  

Ross Kemp defends coronavirus hospital documentary after criticism

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Ross Kemp has defended his new documentary about NHS staff on the front line fighting coronavirus, after he was criticised for going into a hospital where dying patients are separated from their loved ones.
