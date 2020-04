Denise Richards dramatically storms off Real Housewives set as rumours of same-sex affair with Brandi Glanville run rampant Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Denise Richards stormed off The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after her co-stars accused her of hiding an affair with Brandi Glanville. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returned for season 10 on Wednesday night (April 15) in typically dramatic fashion. Denise Richards appeared to quit the show after her co-stars... 👓 View full article

