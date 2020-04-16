Chris Tarrant brands Millionaire cheat Charles Ingram ‘a rotter, cad and bandit’ Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Chris Tarrant has said Charles Ingram was “a rotter, a cad and a bandit”, adding he has “beef” with TV drama Quiz for casting doubt over his conviction. 👓 View full article

