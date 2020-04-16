Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Young Welsh paramedic, 23, dies suddenly

Young Welsh paramedic, 23, dies suddenly

Wales Online Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Young Welsh paramedic, 23, dies suddenlyCharlotte Cope worked at the Gelli station since qualifying as a paramedic in 2018
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JournoThinker

JournoThinker RT @CrimeLdn: Tributes have been paid to Welsh Ambulance Service paramedic Charlotte Cope, who worked in Gelli in the Rhondda and died sudd… 8 hours ago

JLP131

JP Young Welsh paramedic, 23, dies suddenly https://t.co/8EDgSbPPkc 20 hours ago

coreyjmead

Corey🙋🏻‍♂️ RT @WalesOnline: Young Welsh paramedic, 23, dies suddenly https://t.co/i73k7eSbVV https://t.co/iaIlXQJHZo 20 hours ago

CycleRat2019

LondonCyclist2019 Young Welsh paramedic, 23, dies suddenly https://t.co/M0FPsQGAlH 22 hours ago

CrimeLdn

London & UK Crime.. Tributes have been paid to Welsh Ambulance Service paramedic Charlotte Cope, who worked in Gelli in the Rhondda and… https://t.co/sV12pRaVcU 23 hours ago

DaveLewis12

David Lewis RT @AberdareOnline: Young Welsh paramedic, 23, dies suddenly https://t.co/qoEMZ4hvwB 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook


Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.