Food chains including Burger King, KFC, and Pret a Manger have announced they will be reopening some stores for takeaway and delivery.

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published 2 days ago Burger King is giving away free Whoppers — if they can pass a 'test' first 01:07 The fast food chain announced a new promotion on April 13, . which promises free Whoppers for students stuck at home amid the current global health crisis. But there’s a catch. In order to get their free sandwich, students must pass a “test,” . which Burger King plans to send out through its...