Jeffrey Tambor addresses transgender sexual misconduct claims on Transparent: ‘I’m sorry it ended the way it did’

PinkNews Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Jeffrey Tambor has addressed his alleged sexual misconduct on the set of Transparent, admitting that he’s “sorry it ended the way it did.” Tambor, a 75-year-old cis man, played the lead role in the award-winning comedy about a trans woman who comes out to her family late in life. Transparent was sadly...
