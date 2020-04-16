Jeffrey Tambor addresses transgender sexual misconduct claims on Transparent: ‘I’m sorry it ended the way it did’ Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Jeffrey Tambor has addressed his alleged sexual misconduct on the set of Transparent, admitting that he’s “sorry it ended the way it did.” Tambor, a 75-year-old cis man, played the lead role in the award-winning comedy about a trans woman who comes out to her family late in life. Transparent was sadly... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this