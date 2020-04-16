Boris Johnson will look at ways to honour Captain Tom Moore’s ‘heroic efforts’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will look at ways to recognise the “heroic efforts” of 99-year-old Captain Tom Moore, who has raised more than £13 million for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden.

You Might Like

Tweets about this 🦋αүεsнα🦋 RT @itvnews: Downing Street has said Boris Johnson will look at ways to recognise the “heroic efforts”, of Captain Tom Moore, the 99-year-o… 2 minutes ago D&R Conservatives #StayHomeSaveLives RT @talkRADIO: BREAKING: Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he will look at ways to recognise the “heroic efforts” of 99-year-old Captain To… 7 minutes ago talkRADIO BREAKING: Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he will look at ways to recognise the “heroic efforts” of 99-year-old C… https://t.co/kYCyMdDJNt 21 minutes ago Jason A #coronavirus feel good story for you! A gong for Captain Tom? Boris Johnson will 'look at ways to recognise' WWI… https://t.co/gtZU1sr9oZ 37 minutes ago Terry Cook A gong for Captain Tom? Boris Johnson will 'look at ways to recognise' WWII hero, 99, whose incredible achievment o… https://t.co/qQc2DSiGrY 40 minutes ago