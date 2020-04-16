Boris Johnson will look at ways to honour Captain Tom Moore’s ‘heroic efforts’
Thursday, 16 April 2020 () Prime Minister Boris Johnson will look at ways to recognise the “heroic efforts” of 99-year-old Captain Tom Moore, who has raised more than £13 million for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden.
Ninety-nine-year-old Army veteran Tom Moore challenged himself to walk 100 lengths of his garden and has raised an £6 million for the NHS in the process. Captain Tom Moore's actions originally intended to raise £1,000 but a surge of support meant he beat his target.
