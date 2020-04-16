The lockdown rules you must comply with for at least the next three weeks
Governments around the UK have announced the country's lockdown is to remain in place for the next three weeks
Lockdown measures to slow the spread of coronavirus in the UK will be extended for at least three more weeks, said Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, deputising for the Prime Minister.
