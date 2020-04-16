Global  

COVID-19 lockdown to remain in place for 'at least another three weeks'

Sevenoaks Chronicle Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
COVID-19 lockdown to remain in place for 'at least another three weeks'Dominic Raab led the daily press conference and said the lockdown is not going to be eased until at least May.
Credit: euronews (in English) - Published
News video: Trainee doctor slayed as domestic violence reports jump amid lockdown

Trainee doctor slayed as domestic violence reports jump amid lockdown 02:18

 Lorena Quaranta was murdered just three weeks into Italy's lockdown. Authorities say it highlights a worrying increase in domestic violence across Europe amid confinement.View on euronews

