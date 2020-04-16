Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Victoria Beckham to have virtual birthday celebration on social media

Victoria Beckham to have virtual birthday celebration on social media

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Victoria Beckham is set to have a virtual celebration of her 46th birthday on social media by handing over the reigns to her account to a DJ.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media World - Published
News video: Victoria Beckham invites fans to virtual 46th birthday party

Victoria Beckham invites fans to virtual 46th birthday party 01:28

 Attending one of Victoria Beckham's parties may sound like an opportunity only available to rich celebrities, but fans are being given the opportunity to do just that: and from the comfort of their own home!

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Cla_Spice

Cla Spice 'Turn the music up and have a dance': Victoria Beckham reveals she is having a virtual birthday celebration on Inst… https://t.co/2HPBePTgzB 2 days ago

InStyleWoman

In Style Woman 'Turn the music up and have a dance': Victoria Beckham reveals she is having a virtual birthday celebration on Inst… https://t.co/YUlxZdTMRW 3 days ago

IEArtsShowbiz

IE Arts & Showbiz Victoria Beckham to have virtual birthday celebration on social media https://t.co/FoVyvXogR6 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.