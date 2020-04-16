Global  

Little Mix join the already super-queer line-up of Lady Gaga’s One World: Together At Home concert

PinkNews Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Little Mix have joined the unprecedented line-up of Lady Gaga’s COVID-19 benefit concert, while the BBC has confirmed details of how to watch One World: Together At Home in the UK. One World: Together At Home will be watched by millions around the world this weekend, with Lady Gaga assembling a far-reaching line-up...
News video: Lady Gaga sings Smile for One World: Together At Home (Global Citizen)

Lady Gaga sings Smile for One World: Together At Home (Global Citizen) 02:29

 Lady Gaga leads celebrities in a huge concert celebrating the work of frontline workers, One World: Together At Home.

Who's Who of pop culture unites for 'One World' coronavirus special [Video]

Who's Who of pop culture unites for 'One World' coronavirus special

Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Beyonce and Oprah Winfrey on Saturday (April 18) headlined a special broadcast of music, comedy and personal stories celebrating those..

'One World: Together at Home' concert raises millions for coronavirus relief [Video]

'One World: Together at Home' concert raises millions for coronavirus relief

The virtual concert entertained fans around the world with home performances from Taylor Swift to the Rolling Stones, in aid of health workers battling the coronavirus.View on euronews

Lady Gaga feels 'humbled' by One World: Together At Home


Sam Smith and John Legend’s emotional duet of Stand By Me for Lady Gaga’s One World concert has us tearing up

British singer Sam Smith duetted with American musician John Legend for an emotional performance of “Stand By Me” for Lady Gaga’s One World: Together...
PinkNews

