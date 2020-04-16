Global  

Cocoon star Brian Dennehy dies aged 81

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Hollywood actor Brian Dennehy has died at the age of 81, his daughter said.
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Brian Dennehy, 'Tommy Boy' and 'First Blood' Star, Dead at 81

Brian Dennehy, 'Tommy Boy' and 'First Blood' Star, Dead at 81 01:18

 Brian Dennehy, 'Tommy Boy' and 'First Blood' Star, Dead at 81 Dennehy died Wednesday in New Haven, CT. His daughter, Elizabeth, shared the news of his death on Twitter. Elizabeth Dennehy, via Twitter Elizabeth Dennehy, via Twitter Dennehy's acting career spanned more than four decades. He worked in...

BarbaraJean2017

Barbara Jean RT @frameratedUK: RIP Brian Dennehy, star of many movies, but two favourites were FIRST BLOOD and COCOON, both reviewed by @danowen79 for u… 9 seconds ago

frameratedUK

Frame Rated RIP Brian Dennehy, star of many movies, but two favourites were FIRST BLOOD and COCOON, both reviewed by @danowen79… https://t.co/XjzOhgTrj8 32 seconds ago

alexlincoln13

Alex Lincoln RT @Fandango: The Golden Globe and Tony Award-winning actor, Brian Dennehy, has passed away at 81. R.I.P. to the star of Dynasty and co-sta… 1 minute ago

AHIMSA5578

GAKU SASA氣 RT @NYDailyNews: ‘Cocoon’ and ‘Tommy Boy’ star Brian Dennehy has died. He was 81. https://t.co/a8fjiT4rHV 4 minutes ago

mrbluesky99

Mrbluesky99🗯 Star of cocoon, Silverado and Rambo.first blood Brian Dennehy has died aged 81. R.I.P Brian a great actor. https://t.co/gvrfu06mzI 5 minutes ago

BigYoung71

Rodney Whack I just posted "‘Cocoon’ and ‘Tommy Boy’ star Brian Dennehy dead at 81 - New York Daily News" on Reddit https://t.co/WKr6kMF5KQ 5 minutes ago

goodlittletiger

goodlittletiger RT @New_Narrative: ‘Cocoon’ and ‘Tommy Boy’ star Brian Dennehy has died. He was 81. https://t.co/VQCDr0NapL 6 minutes ago

joe_dougherty

Joe Dougherty 🐴 Brian Dennehy, one of the great actors of our time, revived O'Neill on stage and acted in great movies like "Cocoon… https://t.co/ExheoMZg3v 13 minutes ago

