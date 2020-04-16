Global  

'Your clapping echoes through every hospital': NHS staff thank public in TV broadcast after UK erupts in applause for workers fighting coronavirus

Independent Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Health workers thank country after public erupt in applause for fourth consecutive week
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Muslim worshippers are being called to ‘Pray for Heroes’ days before Ramadan

Muslim worshippers are being called to ‘Pray for Heroes’ days before Ramadan 01:28

 The Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association will this Thursday celebrate and pray for the Covid-19 heroes. Inspired by the ClapForHeros campaign, the group plan to inspire all to take a moment of pause this Thursday to pray for and show their gratitude to the NHS, fire brigade, police, council and...

