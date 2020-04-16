Global  

Neighbours flout coronavirus lockdown with all-day house party

Daily Record Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Neighbours flout coronavirus lockdown with all-day house partyJamie Sparrow and Helen Bent were both charged over the incident where six people from different homes were found having a BBQ and booze session.
