Beyonce made fans’ wishes come true with a surprise performance on Disney Family Singalong.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Antonio RT @Power1051: Disney didn't even promote that @Beyonce would be on last night's #disneysingalong! Check out Bey's performance of "When Yo… 2 minutes ago Power 105.1 Disney didn't even promote that @Beyonce would be on last night's #disneysingalong! Check out Bey's performance of… https://t.co/4347RwQCQn 17 minutes ago Mamadi Katlego 🇿🇦 RT @IOL: Beyoncé made a surprise appearance on ABC's "Disney Family Singalong", where she dedicated "When You Wish Upon A Star" from "Pinoc… 3 hours ago IOL News Beyoncé made a surprise appearance on ABC's "Disney Family Singalong", where she dedicated "When You Wish Upon A St… https://t.co/IFTxHdpsb2 3 hours ago IOL Lifestyle WATCH: Beyoncé surprises fans with Disney Family Singalong appearance https://t.co/CmUaxKfcfP 4 hours ago celebnews2020 Beyonce surprises fans with Disney Family Singalong appearance https://t.co/3I4TL02hff 7 hours ago DTN Breaking News Beyonce surprises fans with performance on Disney Family Singalong 7 hours ago PA Entertainment Beyonce made fans’ wishes come true with a surprise performance on Disney Family Singalong https://t.co/rJvBuDDwHS 8 hours ago