Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Beyonce surprises fans with performance on Disney Family Singalong

Beyonce surprises fans with performance on Disney Family Singalong

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Beyonce made fans’ wishes come true with a surprise performance on Disney Family Singalong.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Beyonce surprises fans with Disney Family Singalong appearance

Beyonce surprises fans with Disney Family Singalong appearance 00:42

 Beyonce made a surprise appearance on ABC's 'Disney Family Singalong', where she dedicated 'When You Wish Upon A Star' from 'Pinocchio', to healthcare workers.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

e_m_e_t_i_b

Antonio RT @Power1051: Disney didn't even promote that @Beyonce would be on last night's #disneysingalong! Check out Bey's performance of "When Yo… 2 minutes ago

Power1051

Power 105.1 Disney didn't even promote that @Beyonce would be on last night's #disneysingalong! Check out Bey's performance of… https://t.co/4347RwQCQn 17 minutes ago

Katlock_SA

Mamadi Katlego 🇿🇦 RT @IOL: Beyoncé made a surprise appearance on ABC's "Disney Family Singalong", where she dedicated "When You Wish Upon A Star" from "Pinoc… 3 hours ago

IOL

IOL News Beyoncé made a surprise appearance on ABC's "Disney Family Singalong", where she dedicated "When You Wish Upon A St… https://t.co/IFTxHdpsb2 3 hours ago

IOL_Lifestyle

IOL Lifestyle WATCH: Beyoncé surprises fans with Disney Family Singalong appearance https://t.co/CmUaxKfcfP 4 hours ago

celebnews2020

celebnews2020 Beyonce surprises fans with Disney Family Singalong appearance https://t.co/3I4TL02hff 7 hours ago

DTNBreakingNews

DTN Breaking News Beyonce surprises fans with performance on Disney Family Singalong 7 hours ago

PAshowbiz

PA Entertainment Beyonce made fans’ wishes come true with a surprise performance on Disney Family Singalong https://t.co/rJvBuDDwHS 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.