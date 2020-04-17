Coronavirus updates: Lockdown extended as more cases confirmed in area Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

In other news - Steelite have extended their factory shutdown, the city council say they have reports of some pubs still being open and other updates from across the area. In other news - Steelite have extended their factory shutdown, the city council say they have reports of some pubs still being open and other updates from across the area. 👓 View full article

