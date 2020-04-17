China's Wuhan city revises coronavirus death toll by fifty per cent

You Might Like

Tweets about this Amanda Coronavirus: China's Wuhan city revises up death toll by 1,290 - a 50% increase https://t.co/2ICiz6GVxO 43 seconds ago jack_ryan RT @RRISC01: Communist China’s Wuhan raises coronavirus death toll by 50% after city revises figures https://t.co/tfiPhvlmWC 54 seconds ago John Leone Coronavirus live updates: China's Wuhan city revises death toll higher; Germany cases jump - CNBC https://t.co/eia89IPK6Z via @GoogleNews 1 minute ago Bob Lingard RT @abcnews: China's Wuhan city revises up total coronavirus death toll by 50 per cent https://t.co/JyxEvjwiJh 1 minute ago Raimo Kangasniemi RT @rk70534: China's Wuhan city revises coronavirus death toll up by 1290 to 3869 https://t.co/ONbZlgNe8m 2 minutes ago Bill. Lest We Forget !! RT @carlldne3: Does anybody believe a word that comes out of China? Coronavirus: China's Wuhan city revises up death toll by 1,290 - a 50%… 2 minutes ago Destination #China revises its figures in Wuhan, adding 50% more deaths. New tally at 3,869 deaths from the #coronavirus in the… https://t.co/5yScrsP5Wr 3 minutes ago Jim Brown RT @globalbreaking_: BREAKING: China revises Wuhan’s Covid-19 death toll with a 50 percent rise: Wuhan, the central Chinese city at the epi… 5 minutes ago