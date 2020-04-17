Global  

China's Wuhan city revises coronavirus death toll by fifty per cent

Daily Record Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
China's Wuhan city revises coronavirus death toll by fifty per centState officials said the death toll count would increase by 1,290 after inaccurate recordings.
