Coronavirus: Face masks should be compulsory on public transport, says Sadiq Khan

Hillary Spicer RT @Eco42020E: Many #facemasks aren't up to the job of #protecting YOU from #Covid_19 #viruses viruses they may help stop spread but eviden… 38 seconds ago

diamondave hi.@MayorOfLA .@ericgarcetti! we have a real problem on the sidewalks of the city! #runners blatantly go without… https://t.co/4rZ7VmkyKu 1 minute ago

Malcolm Claxton RT @SocialM85897394: SADIQ KHAN DOES A U TURN Today: "FACE MASKS SHOULD BE MADE COMPULSORY" For weeks Khan refused to give bus drivers &… 1 minute ago

[email protected] RT @randombigbird: Face masks should be compulsory on public transport, says London mayor https://t.co/Tfah2NxvAm 2 minutes ago

Pickles U Fat Get Face masks should be compulsory on public transport, says London mayor https://t.co/VmumqUczaA 4 minutes ago

NotImpressed #FBPE 🎪 #SardinesUK Face masks should be compulsory on public transport, says London mayor https://t.co/Tfah2NxvAm 6 minutes ago

paul howey @SkyNewsBreak @skystephen I watched this interview.... he did not suggest we should wear masks... this type of head… https://t.co/lapDn5r6M9 13 minutes ago