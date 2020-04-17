Global  

Captain Tom Moore to keep on walking as NHS fundraising appeal tops £18m

Friday, 17 April 2020
Captain Tom Moore will keep walking laps of his garden for as long as people are donating to his NHS fundraising appeal which has now topped £18 million, his daughter said.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Royal family write to Army veteran and fundraiser Tom Moore

Royal family write to Army veteran and fundraiser Tom Moore 00:29

 The Duke of Cambridge and Duchess of Cornwall have written to Second World War veteran Captain Tom Moore, who has raised more than £17 million for the NHS and whose fundraising efforts have captured the heart of the nation. William has also made an undisclosed donation to the 99-year-old’s appeal.

