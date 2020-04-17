Sam Smith claims they’ve had coronavirus but they’ve already recovered: ‘I know I had it, 100 per cent’ Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

British singer Sam Smith claimed Wednesday that they’ve had coronavirus but have already made a full recovery. The “Too Good At Goodbyes” hitmaker explained to Zane Lowe that while they did not seek testing, they appeared to exhibit the common symptoms and their sister, who is living with them, was... 👓 View full article

