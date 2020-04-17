Global  

Finally, some positive news! Trans couple Jake and Hannah Graf have welcomed their first baby to the world

PinkNews Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
British trans couple Jake and Hannah Graf announced Thursday morning on Twitter the birth of their daughter, and they “could not be happier or more grateful”. Do you hear that sound? It’s the sound of every Twitter user collectively going “aww” as their hearts burst all at once. The...
