Loyalist serial killer Gary Haggarty's sentence 'unduly lenient', Court of Appeal rules

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Loyalist serial killer Gary Haggarty's sentence 'unduly lenient', Court of Appeal rulesA loyalist paramilitary serial killer turned police informer received an unduly lenient prison sentence, the Court of Appeal has ruled .
