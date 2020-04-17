Grant Shapps says he will not be booking a summer holiday yet due to pandemic Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has revealed he has no plans to book a summer holiday during the coronavirus pandemic. 👓 View full article

0

