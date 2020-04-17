Global  

Shocked Lorraine Kelly slams counterproductive Westminster Bridge clappers

Daily Record Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Shocked Lorraine Kelly slams counterproductive Westminster Bridge clappersDr Hilary Jones also raised concerns over the behaviour of large crowds gathering on Westminster Bridge to clap for the NHS while ignoring coronavirus social distancing rules.
