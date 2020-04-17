Ariana Grande, Beyoncé and the cast of High School Musical cover all your Disney favourites in a special Family Singalong
Friday, 17 April 2020 () Some of the world’s biggest pop stars – from Beyoncé to Ariana Grande – joined the cast of High School Musical for the Disney Family Singalong, which aired Thursday evening. The hour-long special brought together beloved Disney classics and stars, which offered the world a brief breather from the ongoing coronavirus...
High School Musical reunion coming this week The stars will get together through the wonders of technology to perform 'We're All In This Together' via video link for ABC's one-off celebration of the movie on 16 April. Director Kenny Ortega told Deadline: Kenny insisted the song itself has been an...