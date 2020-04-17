Ariana Grande, Beyoncé and the cast of High School Musical cover all your Disney favourites in a special Family Singalong Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Some of the world’s biggest pop stars – from Beyoncé to Ariana Grande – joined the cast of High School Musical for the Disney Family Singalong, which aired Thursday evening. The hour-long special brought together beloved Disney classics and stars, which offered the world a brief breather from the ongoing coronavirus... 👓 View full article

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published 3 days ago High School Musical reunion coming this week 01:20 High School Musical reunion coming this week The stars will get together through the wonders of technology to perform 'We're All In This Together' via video link for ABC's one-off celebration of the movie on 16 April. Director Kenny Ortega told Deadline: Kenny insisted the song itself has been an...

