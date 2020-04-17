Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Ariana Grande, Beyoncé and the cast of High School Musical cover all your Disney favourites in a special Family Singalong

Ariana Grande, Beyoncé and the cast of High School Musical cover all your Disney favourites in a special Family Singalong

PinkNews Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Some of the world’s biggest pop stars – from Beyoncé to Ariana Grande – joined the cast of High School Musical for the Disney Family Singalong, which aired Thursday evening. The hour-long special brought together beloved Disney classics and stars, which offered the world a brief breather from the ongoing coronavirus...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published
News video: High School Musical reunion coming this week

High School Musical reunion coming this week 01:20

 High School Musical reunion coming this week The stars will get together through the wonders of technology to perform 'We're All In This Together' via video link for ABC's one-off celebration of the movie on 16 April. Director Kenny Ortega told Deadline: Kenny insisted the song itself has been an...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.