Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Luke Evans reveals how his new boyfriend lovingly helped him become Gaston for Disney Family Singalong

Luke Evans reveals how his new boyfriend lovingly helped him become Gaston for Disney Family Singalong

PinkNews Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Luke Evans’ boyfriend Rafa Olarra was roped in to help the actor reprise his role of Gaston for Disney Family Singalong. Disney Family Singalong brought together stars from across the Atlantic – including Beyoncé, Ariana Grande and the cast of High School Musical – to recreate iconic musical moments from the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Beyoncé Surprises Fans On Disney Special

Beyoncé Surprises Fans On Disney Special 00:40

 According to CNN, Beyoncé made a surprise appearance on Thursday's "Disney Family Singalong" on ABC. The at-home special, in partnership with Feeding America, also included performances from stars like Ariana Grande, Josh Groban, and Christina Aguilera, singing from their living rooms and kitchens....

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PartyCd

Charlotte🌈 RT @PinkNews: Luke Evans reveals how his new boyfriend lovingly helped him become Gaston for Disney Family Singalong https://t.co/wtMzXTHYSt 8 minutes ago

PinkNews

PinkNews Luke Evans reveals how his new boyfriend lovingly helped him become Gaston for Disney Family Singalong https://t.co/wtMzXTHYSt 14 minutes ago

RickCall0

Ghoulish Fiend RT @PinkNews: Luke Evans reveals how his new boyfriend lovingly helped him become Gaston for Disney Family Singalong https://t.co/wtMzXTqntT 48 minutes ago

PinkNews

PinkNews Luke Evans reveals how his new boyfriend lovingly helped him become Gaston for Disney Family Singalong https://t.co/wtMzXTqntT 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.