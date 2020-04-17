Deliveroo offers £20 vouchers to thank 'wonderful' NHS workers - how to claim it Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Food app Deliveroo have launched a new offer to say thank you to NHS workers during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Ledbury Reporter Deliveroo offers £20 vouchers to thank 'wonderful' NHS workers - how to claim it https://t.co/sKmMntrRY9 11 minutes ago