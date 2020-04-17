Drinking alcohol 'makes coronavirus symptoms worse', warns WHO Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

A new report by the World Health Organisation has warned that drinking alcohol could make coronavirus symptoms worse for patients as it can weaken the immune system. A new report by the World Health Organisation has warned that drinking alcohol could make coronavirus symptoms worse for patients as it can weaken the immune system. 👓 View full article

