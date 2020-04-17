Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Donald Trump supporters are convinced Lady Gaga’s Chromatica is proof she’s Satan incarnate. Yes, really

Donald Trump supporters are convinced Lady Gaga’s Chromatica is proof she’s Satan incarnate. Yes, really

PinkNews Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
It took the MAGA side of Twitter precisely two days to convince a platoon of folks that the album artwork for Chromatica, the upcoming album by Lady Gaga, is proof of one thing and one thing only. That she is Satan incarnate, out to usher in the New World Order which, if Chromatica is any … Continued The post Donald...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.