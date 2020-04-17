Global  

Job retention scheme for furloughed workers to be extended by one month, Rishi Sunak announces

Independent Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
The Treasury's coronavirus Job Retention Scheme paying 80 per cent of wages for furloughed workers is being extended by a month to the end of June, chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Rishi Sunak: More than 140,000 firms have applied to job retention scheme

Rishi Sunak: More than 140,000 firms have applied to job retention scheme 01:03

 Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak gives an update on the latest developments in the coronavirus pandemic. More than 140,000 firms have applied to the Government’s job retention scheme since 8am on Monday, with grants to help cover the wages of more 1 million people.

