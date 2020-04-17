Job retention scheme for furloughed workers to be extended by one month, Rishi Sunak announces
Friday, 17 April 2020 () The Treasury's coronavirus Job Retention Scheme paying 80 per cent of wages for furloughed workers is being extended by a month to the end of June, chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced.
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak gives an update on the latest developments in the coronavirus pandemic. More than 140,000 firms have applied to the Government’s job retention scheme since 8am on Monday, with grants to help cover the wages of more 1 million people.
