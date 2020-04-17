Job retention scheme for furloughed workers to be extended by one month, Rishi Sunak announces

The Treasury's coronavirus Job Retention Scheme paying 80 per cent of wages for furloughed workers is being extended by a month to the end of June, chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced.

