Weather presenter goes viral for his drumming skills after forecast

Grimsby Telegraph Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Weather presenter goes viral for his drumming skills after forecastOwain Wyn Evans decided to end his forecast slightly differently, showing off his skills by drumming to the BBC News theme.
Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published
News video: Drumming BBC weather presenter goes viral

Drumming BBC weather presenter goes viral 01:02

 Owain Wyn Evans finishes his weather forecast by playing along to the BBC News theme tune.

Tweets about this

Ad_Veva

Ad_Veva Weather presenter goes viral drumming to BBC News theme https://t.co/hPs6VZ0QuU 28 seconds ago

wHooCaresCIC

wHoo Cares CIC More Funny-Friday entertainment, this time from BBC North West Tonight presenter Owain Wyn Evans https://t.co/nWlwRGIiV5 2 minutes ago

Alaaf05075311

Alaaf BBC News - Weather presenter goes viral drumming to BBC News theme https://t.co/X7KBEIbXdc excellent, love it! 19 minutes ago

Editwit

Eduard Antoniu BBC News - Weather presenter goes viral drumming to BBC News theme https://t.co/tyY7MwsIkn 1 hour ago

Davros94267030

Dave Hamer RT @bbcweather: 😍We just love this... Weather presenter goes viral drumming to BBC News theme: https://t.co/WZz2QBC2NS 3 hours ago

julia_reid

Dr Julia Reid PhD BBC News - Weather presenter goes viral drumming to BBC News theme https://t.co/HhgHUQEENO 3 hours ago

AvrilMoody3

Avril Moody BBC News - Weather presenter goes viral drumming to BBC News theme https://t.co/CUwQkFBKQz 4 hours ago

GreenMoonBand

Green Moon Weather presenter goes viral drumming to BBC News theme (top work, @owainwynevans!) https://t.co/8LeuYsS9X2 https://t.co/RhP5pv1xMz 4 hours ago

