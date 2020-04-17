Matt Hancock has unveiled his latest battle plan. The next one is scheduled for next week

You Might Like

Tweets about this Bill Bowring RT @IndyVoices: Matt Hancock has no answers for anything – but he does have a six-point plan and a very small badge | @tompeck https://t.co… 5 minutes ago Independent Voices Matt Hancock has no answers for anything – but he does have a six-point plan and a very small badge | @tompeck https://t.co/fs4K7FIyPG 11 minutes ago Politico Digital UK Matt Hancock has no answers for anything – but he does have a six-point plan and a very small badge… https://t.co/r5oOrLLGmS 16 minutes ago Pinky Ponk RT @shells_twits: Matt Hancock with no proper answers to anything on #gmb https://t.co/LZzOLRSYlh 1 day ago Michelle Matt Hancock with no proper answers to anything on #gmb https://t.co/LZzOLRSYlh 1 day ago C.S.Green RT @fatbotumgurl: Matt Hancock is fire proof answers anything thrown at him without emotion or conscience a true psychopath.#ButcherBoris 6 days ago fatbotumgurl⚘save the NHS Matt Hancock is fire proof answers anything thrown at him without emotion or conscience a true psychopath.#ButcherBoris 6 days ago