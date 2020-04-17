Global  

Taylor Swift cancels all live appearances and performances for 2020

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Taylor Swift has cancelled all live appearances and performances in 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Taylor Swift cancels all live appearances for 2020

Taylor Swift cancels all live appearances for 2020 01:04

 Taylor Swift has cancelled all her live appearances for 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

