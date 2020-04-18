Daughter of Glasgow shopkeeper stuck in Pakistan tells of health fears Saturday, 18 April 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

Mohammed Nadeem travelled to Pakistan on a business trip last month but was unable to make his flight on the 25th due to the worldwide coronavirus lockdown Mohammed Nadeem travelled to Pakistan on a business trip last month but was unable to make his flight on the 25th due to the worldwide coronavirus lockdown 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this