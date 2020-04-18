Global  

Daughter of Glasgow shopkeeper stuck in Pakistan tells of health fears

Daily Record Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
Daughter of Glasgow shopkeeper stuck in Pakistan tells of health fearsMohammed Nadeem travelled to Pakistan on a business trip last month but was unable to make his flight on the 25th due to the worldwide coronavirus lockdown
