Ricky Gervais: 'I've played for 800,000 people and had not one complaint'

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
Ricky Gervais knows full well that some people might be offended by his comedy. But the Reading-born star (famous for hit shows such as The Office, Derek and Extras) is never going to filter himself - especially when performing on stage.
