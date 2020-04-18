Ricky Gervais: 'I've played for 800,000 people and had not one complaint'

Ricky Gervais knows full well that some people might be offended by his comedy. But the Reading-born star (famous for hit shows such as The Office, Derek and Extras) is never going to filter himself - especially when performing on stage.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Martin @ItsAndyRyan So is Ray Stokes a classic comedy character? And if so can we say he is played by Ricky Gervais or is… https://t.co/yGsAsgnW1q 3 days ago Rob J Had a dream that @gruffingtonpost played a secret gig at swn festival after which Ricky Gervais gave me a lift back… https://t.co/LVihzRdO0i 4 days ago あいしてる～ i wonder if ricky gervais has played persona 5 5 days ago 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙇𝙚𝙜𝙚𝙣𝙙 𝙤𝙛 𝙎𝙞𝙜𝙢𝙖 @kaijugamer2000 Just watched The Invention of Lying yesterday. It wasn't bad. I like Ricky Gervais, so that helps.😄… https://t.co/gOQUMlZtkD 1 week ago Simon Jarvis 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏉 @karenwales66 I can’t watch this bloke anymore without thinking of Ricky Gervais’***take of him in Extras. Altho… https://t.co/OTSkYRcnqX 1 week ago Mick Fury @travistefft hey Trav, what was the name of the Weezer song you played after the Ricky Gervais segment? 1 week ago